Redcar is back. Christine And The Queens crafted the new moniker for his forthcoming album, Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles, and subsequent shows. The newest single for the project is here, following in the footsteps of last month’s “Rein Dire.”

“La Chanson Du Chevalier” is an ethereal contemplation of masculinity with a performative music video that features Redcar alongside Rodin’s bronze l’Age d’airain statue, representing “what a young man appears to be.” Redcar, also known as Chris since his 2018 album Chris, “embodies its physical presence, with the deep flexing of the muscles just beneath the skin.”

In August, Redcar shared with fans that he was using he/him pronouns and had “been a man for a year now.” He had discussed his gender identity to The New York Times in March as part of a joint profile alongside collaborators Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek.

“My journey with gender has always been tumultuous,” he said. “It’s raging right now, as I’m just exploring what is beyond this. A way to express it could be switching between ‘they’ and ‘she.’ I kind of want to tear down that system that made us label genders in such a strict way. I remember talking about being pansexual in France in 2014 — it was a conversation that few opened up, and I was advised in, like, offices to maybe tone it down. I’m really trying to address it the right way now, and I’ve been sometimes pressured to give an answer. But I think the answer is to be flickery, fluid, escaping.”

The “La Chanson Du Chevalier” video serves as a precursor to the French artist presenting Redcar: La Chanson Du Chevalier at the Paris+ fair by Art Basel, where he will be the guest of honor from October 19 to 24. His tour around Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles was postponed from September due to injury, and the three sold-out shows will now take place in November. See those dates below.

11/09 — Paris @ Cirque d’Hiver

11/10 — Paris @ Cirque d’Hiver

11/22 — London @ Royal Festival Hall

Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles is out 11/11 via Because Music. Pre-save it here.