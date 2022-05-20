070 Shake has a little more to say before she drops her upcoming album. Her new single “Body” is a whirlwind of sonic experiences, opening with a sultry nature before everything heightens and becomes frantic. Eventually, the song becomes simultaneously haunting yet beautiful but through the jarring transitions, the New Jersey artist and guest star Christine And The Queens vocally command the space with ease. David Andrew Sitek and Mike Dean contributed on the production side, the latter of whom also mixed and mastered the track.

“Body” is the third single from the 24-year-old’s upcoming sophomore album You Can’t Kill Me, following “Web” and “Skin & Bones.” You Can’t Kill Me, set to release on June 3, comes almost two and a half years after Shake’s critically-acclaimed debut album Modus Vivendi. The Def Jam artist burst onto the scene after signing with G.O.O.D Music back in 2016 before appearing on Pusha T’s Daytona and Kanye West’s Ye in 2018. 070 Shake earned her first chart entry in 2019, peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart as part of DJ Khaled’s “Holy Mountain,” also featuring Mavado, Buju Banton, and Sizzla.

