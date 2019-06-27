High Rise PR

Clairo is on her way to becoming a serious pop star, and on her journey to the top, she’s surrounded herself by great company. She’s currently supporting Khalid on his North American tour, which just kicked off a few days ago. She also co-produced her upcoming album Immunity with Rostam Batmanglij, and now she has shared the latest fruit of their collaborative labor: “Closer To You.”

The single kicks off with a hip-hop-style beat and vocoded vocals from Clairo, and for the most part, it stays in that wheelhouse. It’s the kind of chilled-out track that earlybird Khalid fans are probably really enjoying on tour, and evidence that Clairo is in the midst of an ascent.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Clairo wrote of the song in a pair of tweets, “‘closer to you’ is one of the most important songs @matsoR and i have made together- it’s extremely different than ‘bags’ but the story telling and emotion is all the same. something i learned through this album process was how to translate what i’m saying into the actual production, how to make the instrumental/effects talk back to you – i think this song is a good example of that exploration & i hope you enjoy.”

'closer to you' is one of the most important songs @matsoR and i have made together- it's extremely different than 'bags' but the story telling and emotion is all the same — claire cottrill (@clairo) June 26, 2019

something i learned through this album process was how to translate what i'm saying into the actual production, how to make the instrumental/effects talk back to you – i think this song is a good example of that exploration & i hope you enjoy — claire cottrill (@clairo) June 26, 2019

Listen to “Closer To You” above, and check out Clairo’s upcoming tour dates below, which include a bunch of dates supporting Khalid.