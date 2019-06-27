Clairo is on her way to becoming a serious pop star, and on her journey to the top, she’s surrounded herself by great company. She’s currently supporting Khalid on his North American tour, which just kicked off a few days ago. She also co-produced her upcoming album Immunity with Rostam Batmanglij, and now she has shared the latest fruit of their collaborative labor: “Closer To You.”
The single kicks off with a hip-hop-style beat and vocoded vocals from Clairo, and for the most part, it stays in that wheelhouse. It’s the kind of chilled-out track that earlybird Khalid fans are probably really enjoying on tour, and evidence that Clairo is in the midst of an ascent.
Clairo wrote of the song in a pair of tweets, “‘closer to you’ is one of the most important songs @matsoR and i have made together- it’s extremely different than ‘bags’ but the story telling and emotion is all the same. something i learned through this album process was how to translate what i’m saying into the actual production, how to make the instrumental/effects talk back to you – i think this song is a good example of that exploration & i hope you enjoy.”
Listen to “Closer To You” above, and check out Clairo’s upcoming tour dates below, which include a bunch of dates supporting Khalid.