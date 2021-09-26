After teasing the record for a few weeks, Coldplay and BTS released their endearing collaboration, “My Universe,” this past Friday. It’s a record that came about after Coldplay took a trip to South Korea to work with the K-pop superstars. To show exactly what that recording process looked like, Coldplay and BTS unveiled a new documentary that gives fans an exclusive look to the recording process behind the song and how both artists felt about the collaboration as it came to life.

“About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody. They said, ‘BTS want to do a song with you,'” Coldplay’s Chris Martin says at the beginning of the documentary. “And I said, ‘How would that work?’ I didn’t understand how that could be possible.” He continued, “My friend said the phrase ‘my universe’ one day and I wrote down ‘my universe’ — I thought that’s a cool title. Then I took it to my friend and said, ‘OK, let’s do this demo for BTS.'”

The film also captures the groups meeting each other for the first time. During that conversation, BTS labeled Coldplay as the “king of stadium tours,” a “role model” and a “great influence.” Prior to the documentary’s arrival, Martin shared how much he enjoyed working with BTS.

“I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy. It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good,” he said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with.”

You can watch the documentary for “My Universe” in the video above.

