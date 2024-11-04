Things have been going great for Coldplay on their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres tour, which has so far brought in around a billion dollars, making it the highest-grossing rock tour of all time. That doesn’t mean everything has been perfect, though, as Chris Martin might tell you after a recent on-stage mishap.

A video from the band’s Melbourne, Australia concert on November 3 shows Martin talking to the audience as he walks backwards, unknowingly towards an opening in the stage. Some fans, presumably ones near Martin and seeing what was about to happen, could be heard screaming as Martin approached the hole. But, Martin still fell in, but fortunately, he was caught by somebody in the hole.

Martin played it off well, saying, “That’s, uh, not planned. Thank you for catching me, so much, thank you guys. Holy sh*t, that’s going to be a YouTube moment.” He later went full Oprah and pointed at the people in the hole, saying, “You get a bonus, you get a bonus…”

This comes shortly after Olivia Rodrigo has a similar moment in concert last month, also falling into a hole on stage. Like Martin, she handled the stumble with grace, quickly popping back up and telling the audience, “Oh my god, that was fun! I’m OK! Woah! Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage. That’s alright!”