Olivia Rodrigo has a scary moment on stage at a recent Australian stop of the Guts World Tour, but fortunately, she’s alright.

Fan-shot videos like this one show Rodrigo running around the stage and pumping up the crowd. Then, she accidentally ran into a lowered part of the stage, catching herself on the edge of the hole with her arms. The moment got a big gasp from the audience, but Rodrigo quickly put anybody’s fears to rest, cheerfully saying as she emerged from the hole, “Oh my god, that was fun! I’m OK! Woah! Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage. That’s alright!”

Rodrigo continued the fun after the show, using the video to take part in the “subtle foreshadowing” trend that’s taking over TikTok right now, in which a seemingly innocent video is frequently interrupted by split-second clips of something unexpected that happens later in the original video.

As for things going well with the Guts World Tour, Rodrigo recently announced she has a concert film on the way. The concert special is coming to Netflix on October 29 and Rodrigo said in a statement, “I am so excited to share the Guts World Tour with my fans. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”