It’s over. After 21 months, Taylor Swift’s iconic The Eras Tour has come to an end with the 149th show, which went down in Vancouver, Canada last night (December 8). As the tour rolled on, it was clear this was one of the biggest concert tours ever, and now the numbers confirm it was the biggest tour ever.

The New York Times reports that according to numbers confirmed by Swift’s production company Taylor Swift Touring, over $2 billion in tickets were sold for the tour ($2,077,618,725, to be precise). Per the publication, that is “double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.” The touring company also notes over 10 million (10,168,008) people attended the concerts, which means tickets went for about $204 on average (notably above the industry average of $131 for the top 100 tours worldwide in 2023).

Swift herself addressed the attendance numbers while on stage at the final Eras Tour show, saying (as seen in this video), “We have toured the entire world with this tour. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We’ve got to perform for over 10 million people on this tour, and tonight, we get to play one last show for you here tonight in beautiful Vancouver.”