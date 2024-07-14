Coldplay seems to be moving a mile a minute. Still in the thick of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, the “Feelslikeimfallinginlove” musicians found a way to squeeze in a bit of research and development.

On July 12, during the band’s show in Rome, Italy, they treated concertgoers to an unreleased track titled, “Good Feelings.” According to die-hard supporters online, the song is far from new. In fact, fans speculated that the record was supposed to featured on Coldplay’s 2021 album, Music of the Spheres.

However, based on frontman Chris Martin’s sheer enthusiasm, “Good Feelings” might just make the final cut for Coldplay’s forthcoming project, Moon Music (due out on October 4).

Sonically, “Good Feelings” pairs well with the album’s lead single (“Feelslikeimfallinginlove”), and the lyrics carry the same dreamy vibe. “We fell in love in the summer / I remember baby, we felt the sun shine through / And we were born for each other / All the good feelings, for one another/As we danced to the radio,” sings Martin.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed at this time. But fans sure hope “Good Feelings” is the group’s next official single.

Watch Coldplay perform their unreleased track “Good Feelings” above.

Moon Music is out 10/4 via Parlophone/Atlantic. Find more information here.