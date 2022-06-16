Conan Gray Announces A 2022 World Tour For This Fall

Conan Gray is set to release his sophomore album Superache next week, following his 2020 debut Kid Krow. The “Heather” singer has just announced that he’ll be bringing those songs to fans on a worldwide tour.

The trek will kick off in Louisville, Kentucky in September and end in Melbourne, Australia in November. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, the day of the album release.

Check out the full list of Gray’s upcoming tour dates below.

09/16 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

09/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/18 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

09/20 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

09/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center

09/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

09/25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly

09/28 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/30 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/10 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium

10/03 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/08 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/09 — El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre – Kendall Kidd Performance Hall

10/14 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/22 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/13 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/15 — Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

11/18 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

11/19 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

Superache is out 6/24 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.