Conan Gray Announces A 2022 World Tour For This Fall

Conan Gray is set to release his sophomore album Superache next week, following his 2020 debut Kid Krow. The “Heather” singer has just announced that he’ll be bringing those songs to fans on a worldwide tour.
The trek will kick off in Louisville, Kentucky in September and end in Melbourne, Australia in November. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, the day of the album release.
Check out the full list of Gray’s upcoming tour dates below.
09/16 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
09/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/18 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
09/20 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
09/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center
09/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
09/25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly
09/28 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/30 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
10/10 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium
10/03 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
10/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/08 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/09 — El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre – Kendall Kidd Performance Hall
10/14 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/22 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/13 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/15 — Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
11/18 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
11/19 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
Superache is out 6/24 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.