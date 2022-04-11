Conan Gray exploded into 2022 with the electrifying “Jigsaw,” a song he said was about choosing “to become somebody that you love.” He’s been spending the year traversing the globe as part of The Conan Gray World Tour 2022 and now has shared a big announcement releasing his next album.

Now officially due out June 24th, Superache will be the Japanese-American pop star’s second album, Gray announced today. The news comes ahead of Gray’s first appearance at Coachella this weekend and it shows the subtle hints he’s been sharing on social media come to fruition with a new album release plan.

Superache is out out 06/24 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.

Check out the remaining tour dates for The Conan Gray World Tour 2022 and get tickets here.

04/11 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

04/13 — San Francisco, @ Fox Theatre *

04/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

04/20 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

05/05 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene ~

05/06 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet ~

05/07 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen ~

05/09 — Hamburg, Germany @ Edel-optics.de Arena ~

05/10 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall ~#

05/11 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar ~

05/13 — Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle ~

05/14 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín ~

05/15 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer ~

05/17 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus ~

05/18 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique ~

05/20 — Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club ~

05/21 — Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre ~

05/24 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia ~

05/25 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique ~

05/26 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium ~

05/27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live ~

05/30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre ~

06/02 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy ~

06/03 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ~

06/04 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse ~

06/06 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy ~

06/08 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy ~

06/09 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ~

* with Bülow

~ with Mallrat

# with Benee