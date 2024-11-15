As country continues to crossover into pop culture’s upper echelons, California songwriter Dasha has emerged as a name to watch thanks to breakout songs like “Austin,” “Shiny Things,” and “Didn’t I.” As she completes her Dashville, USA tour this week, she also drops off her next potential hit: “Heartbreaker From Tennessee.” It’s considered the closing chapter of the story that she told via her debut album What Happens Now?, recounting her devastating fling with the titular Lothario.

In a message to fans on social media, Dasha wrote:

Hi guys! I get butterflies just thinking about this past year. It went by so quick, I feel like I blinked and then it was over. It still doesn’t even feel real. I’ve been dreaming about this shit since I was a little kid, and it truly blows my mind that this is my life now. I’ve felt my highest highs ever that then got matched with my lowest, darkest times during all the madness. It’s crazy to have your wildest dreams coming true while getting so much hate and judgment spit at you from people you’ve never met. I won’t lie, the non-stop work schedule, running on fumes and caffeine, while still expected to be on was hard. It is hard. I got the darkest mentally I’ve ever been but stepping on stage and seeing all of your beautiful faces across the world this past summer and fall and hearing you scream the words to my songs recharged every battery in me. You make it so worth it, all the tears and anxiety, all-nighters, every hard conversation that this damn song has brought me and my team in the past year…so worth it. You made it so worth it. My fans, my followers, my friends, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am that you’re here on this journey with me. Still pinching myself that this is my life. To my fans: enjoy this small token of appreciation and know how much I love you. Y’all have been asking about this one – ‘Heartbreaker from Tennessee’ is yours tonight, at midnight EST

You can listen to Dasha’s new song “Heartbreaker From Tennessee” above.