Over the last few days, the calls to remove Donald Trump from office have come from all corners of the political world. They arrived after the Capitol in Washington D.C. was broken into and vandalized by MAGA rioters last Wednesday. Democrats and even some Republicans are seeking to remove Trump from office, whether it be through impeachment or by invoking the 25th amendment, and some names from the music world have joined in this call to action, one of them being Demi Lovato.

The singer shared an Instagram post that called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to remove the president from office.

“We must all come together condemning the mob that stormed the Capitol this week,” Lovato said in the caption alongside a video of The View co-host Meghan McCain asking the vice president to take action. “Donald Trump incited violence against our democratically elected officials and is unfit to lead this country.” Lovato added, “@vp, please invoke the 25th amendment + congress please move forward with impeachment. We must protect the future of our democracy.”

This is not the first time Demi Lovato has condemned the storming of the Capitol. Last Wednesday, she shared a message to fans on Twitter that expressed her disappointment in the event as a whole. “My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying ‘where’s d7’ or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country,” she said in the first of two tweets. “THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed.” She also said fans could expect new music soon. “I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.”

You can view her Instagram post above.