As MAGA hat-wearing terrorists stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, the same people who incited them to riot were pleading for non-violence on Twitter.

“Stay peaceful!” President Donald Trump tweeted from inside the White House. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Texas senator Ted Cruz, who opposed a peaceful transfer of power all of earlier today, meekly demanded that those “storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence — from Left or Right — is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.”

Insert the hot dog guy meme.

But it’s Ivanka Trump who received the most attention for a now-deleted tweet. “American Patriots — any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful,” the president’s daughter tweeted. Yes, she called this guy an “American Patriot.” Trump later clarified that “peaceful protest is patriotic” and “violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” but what has been seen cannot be unseen.

sorry @ivankatrump I saw that you deleted this very good tweet about how the men storming the capitol are "patriots" and wanted to put this screenshot up in case you need it. xo pic.twitter.com/FIO06Ya02k — Erin 11,779 Ryan (@morninggloria) January 6, 2021

Just in case you deleted this by mistake babe. I know how forgetful one can be after a long day of homeschooling. @IvankaTrump #Capitol pic.twitter.com/VOsZ6gPS1H — Georgia Tennant (@georgiaEtennant) January 6, 2021

Traitor @IvankaTrump calls the domestic terrorists "American Patriots", then deletes it pic.twitter.com/FDROK7TD1K — Louise Mensch, M.A. (@LouiseMensch) January 6, 2021

In a now deleted tweet, Ivanka Trump called these terrorists "American Patriots." Peacefully take a knee: Son of a B*tch

Commit Insurrection: American Patriots In case you were wondering what they really think of the folks committing this violent insurrection. pic.twitter.com/79zx6kRW1x — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 6, 2021

We were always told that @IvankaTrump was going to be the “voice of reason” for her father. Instead, she’s just as complicit. You can delete the tweet, but you calling rioters “American Patriots” will live on! pic.twitter.com/0G8SGvH4fE — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 6, 2021

Wow @IvankaTrump wanna put back your tweet calling these domestic terrorists destroying the People’s House “patriots” ???? You’re a terrible, dangerous phony. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 6, 2021

Why did you delete this @IvankaTrump? Perhaps "American Patriots" wasn't the best moniker for "violent anarchists?!" pic.twitter.com/q0ldkjS6k9 — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) January 6, 2021

Another proud day for America.