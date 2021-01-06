Getty Image
Ivanka Trump Described The MAGA Rioters Storming The Capitol Building As ‘American Patriots’ In A Now-Deleted Tweet

As MAGA hat-wearing terrorists stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, the same people who incited them to riot were pleading for non-violence on Twitter.

“Stay peaceful!” President Donald Trump tweeted from inside the White House. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Texas senator Ted Cruz, who opposed a peaceful transfer of power all of earlier today, meekly demanded that those “storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence — from Left or Right — is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.”

Insert the hot dog guy meme.

But it’s Ivanka Trump who received the most attention for a now-deleted tweet. “American Patriots — any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful,” the president’s daughter tweeted. Yes, she called this guy an “American Patriot.” Trump later clarified that “peaceful protest is patriotic” and “violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” but what has been seen cannot be unseen.

Another proud day for America.

