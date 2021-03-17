Less than two years after she dropped her album Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande made a quick return last October with her Positions. The effort gave the singer her third consecutive No. 1 album and she eventually shared a deluxe reissue of it with four additional songs. While some may have expected her to take a break, she revealed one more song was on the way, and it would be in the form of a guest feature.

At the beginning of the month, Grande posted a video of her recording vocals to her Instagram Story with the caption, “backgrounds on a song for a friend.” Turns out that friend is Demi Lovato, as Lovato recently confirmed in an interview iwth The New York Times. The tentatively untitled song will appear on her upcoming album Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over, and it was the last track added to the project. During an appearance on the audio-based app Clubhouse, she revealed the project — which arrives on April 2 — will be a blend of country, soul, and ’90s pop over its 17 songs and three bonus tracks.

In the Times interview, Scooter Braun, Lovato’s manager, spoke about how Grande helped the Lovato return to the pop scene after her 2018 overdose. “I saw that she was scared, like, no one’s going to take me on,” Braun said about his first meeting with her. “I asked Ariana’s opinion and she said, let me go to coffee with her, and by the time she got home, she texted me: You have to take her on, this is my friend. I want to know she’s safe.”

Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over is out 4/2 via Republic. Pre-order it here.