Despite the rise of social media as the primary method by which stars interact with fans and control their personal narratives, the past few years have also seen an increase in the number of documentaries following stars’ trials, tribulations, struggles, and successes. While many, like the newly buzzing Framing Britney Spears, come from outsiders telling stars’ traumas and others, like Taylor Swift’s documentary, put the story in stars’ hands, Dancing With The Devil, the upcoming YouTube Original documentary about Demi Lovato‘s struggle with addiction, combine the rawness of the former with the first-person perspective of the latter.

Rather than doing PR, the trailer for Dancing With The Devil promises a blood-and-guts retelling of the harrowing details of Lovato’s stints in rehab, overdoses, and fight to stay sane in an industry that so often denies stars their humanity. The biggest indicator of the doc’s no-holds-barred agenda comes toward the end of the trailer when Demi reveals the true extent of the damage her drug abuse had wrought. “I had three strokes,” she reveals. “I had a heart attack. My doctors said I had five-to-ten more minutes [to live].” Just after she shares this information, the interviewer straight-up challenges her sobriety. The kid gloves are certainly off in this documentary but with Lovato’s involvement, it’s assured that the story will still receive the sensitivity such topics demand.

Watch the trailer for Demi Lovato’s Dancing With The Devil trailer above.