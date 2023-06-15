Demi Lovato publicly shared their non-binary identity around the launch of 4D With Demi Lovato in May 2021. Around the same time, she commented on the timing of their announcement while visiting Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays.

“After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy, they run the industry, they are at the center of everything,” Lovato said then (as relayed by NME). “When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’ And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.'”

Now, as the cover star for GQ Spain, Lovato is updating everyone on their position.

The accompanying story, when translated from Spanish to English, explains that Lovato “preferred that the feminine pronoun be used” for this interview.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns,” Lovato said, referring to they/them (as noted and translated by Consequence). “It was absolutely exhausting. And that is one of the reasons that have led me to also feel comfortable with the feminine pronoun.”

Lovato continued, “I just got tired. But for that very reason, I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

On Instagram, Lovato lists their pronouns as “they/them/she/her.” The pop-rocker posted about Pride Month on June 1.

“HAPPY PRIDE MONTH BB’S!!! I’m so happy to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community, today and everyday!! As a nonbinary queer person, I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this community that is the epitome of resilience, excellence and joy,” Lovato captioned their Instagram carousel led by a rainbow mirror selfie. “And for any and everyone navigating their sexual orientation and gender journey, know that you are all extraordinary and exactly who you’re supposed to be. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”