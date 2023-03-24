In honor of the tenth anniversary of her 2013 song, “Heart Attack,” Demi Lovato has dropped a new “Rock Version” of the track — putting her current vibe on the previously upbeat pop track about love.

The song is perfect for fans of Lovato’s recent trajectory, in a similar vein to her latest album, 2022’s Holy Fvck. She re-recorded the vocals of the song, while adding some new production, courtesy of her original collaborators Warren ‘Oak’ Felder and Mitch Allan.

“I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music. This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!”

At the time of the initial release of “Heart Attack,” the song marked Lovato’s third Top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also the lead single from her self-titled fourth album, which had fans of the pop star loving the anthemic hit.

Lovato first started teasing a rock-inspired take after playing a different version during her tour last year — in support of her eighth album Holy Fvck.

Check out Demi Lovato’s “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” above.