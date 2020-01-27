In the summer of 2018, Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a drug overdose. Since then, she has not been active musically, but she announced recently that this would soon change. It was revealed she will be singing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, but before that, she has taken the stage at the Grammys to mark her return by performing a new song, “Anyone.” Her performance began with a false start, but on her second try, she nailed the vulnerable piano ballad while singing through tears. Her powerful performance was met with a loud and prolonged standing ovation.

A couple days before the performance, Lovato spoke about the song with Zane Lowe, telling the host that while she was in the hospital following her overdose, she thought, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.” She said of the track, “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help, and you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’ I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t. I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.'”

Watch Lovato perform "Anyone" above