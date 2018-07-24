Demi Lovato Was Rushed To The Hospital After Reportedly Overdosing On Heroin

#Demi Lovato
Senior Music Writer
07.24.18

Getty Image

According to a report from TMZ, pop superstar Demi Lovato was rushed to the emergency room in L.A. today after reportedly overdosing on heroin. Sources who spoke with TMZ told them that the singer was transported to a home in Hollywood to a medical facility sometime before noon Pacific time and is currently receiving treatment. The status of her condition is currently unknown at this time.

Lovato has been very open in about her struggles with addiction. In 2011 she entered a facility and was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia and as self-harm. Just last month, however, she dropped a new song titled “Sober” where she revealed that she’d fallen off the wagon after abstaining from drugs and alcohol for something around six years. It’s an intensely candid and tender song where she apologies to her parents, to her fans, and to herself for the slip, but promises to fight on: “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings through the track. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

We will update this story as soon as there is more new information to report.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Demi Lovato
TAGSDEMI LOVATOHEROIN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 4 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP