Getty Image

According to a report from TMZ, pop superstar Demi Lovato was rushed to the emergency room in L.A. today after reportedly overdosing on heroin. Sources who spoke with TMZ told them that the singer was transported to a home in Hollywood to a medical facility sometime before noon Pacific time and is currently receiving treatment. The status of her condition is currently unknown at this time.

Lovato has been very open in about her struggles with addiction. In 2011 she entered a facility and was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia and as self-harm. Just last month, however, she dropped a new song titled “Sober” where she revealed that she’d fallen off the wagon after abstaining from drugs and alcohol for something around six years. It’s an intensely candid and tender song where she apologies to her parents, to her fans, and to herself for the slip, but promises to fight on: “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings through the track. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

We will update this story as soon as there is more new information to report.