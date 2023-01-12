Demi Lovato’s 2022 album Holy Fvck was her shift away from pop as well as a deep dive into vulnerable topics in her life. Of course, the title introduced a sharp edge, along with the album art, which pictures the singer laying in bondage on a cross. It looks like she’s getting in trouble for that now, many months after its August release.

The Advertising Standards Authority in the UK have received complaints about promotional posters with the album art, according to CNN. They reported that Britain’s advertising regulator banned the poster for being “likely to cause serious offense to Christians.” Others also complained that the posters were “irresponsibly placed” because kids could see it.

This is the Demi Lovato poster banned in the UK by the Advertising Standards Authority pic.twitter.com/7pmBJu3g5u — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) January 11, 2023

The report, published by the ASA today, January 11, reads: “We considered that the image of Ms Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross, together with the reference to ‘holy fvck,’ which in that context was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion, was likely to cause serious offense to Christians.”