Demi Lovato is no stranger to the struggles of addiction, and they’ve been open about their struggles with the disease, both in their music and in a recent documentary that shared shocking details about their recent relapse. This past weekend, they released a new song that takes a look at the other side of the issue — losing someone you love to addiction.

Their new track, “Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song),” is dedicated to Tommy Trussell III, a close friend who lost the battle with addiction. The song was released on Saturday because it marked the two years anniversary since Tommy passed. In a press release, Lovato said that all the proceeds from the song will go to the Voices Project founded by Ryan Hampton. Check out their full statement on the new track below and hear it for yourself up top.