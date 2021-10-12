Demi Lovato is no stranger to the struggles of addiction, and they’ve been open about their struggles with the disease, both in their music and in a recent documentary that shared shocking details about their recent relapse. This past weekend, they released a new song that takes a look at the other side of the issue — losing someone you love to addiction.
Their new track, “Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song),” is dedicated to Tommy Trussell III, a close friend who lost the battle with addiction. The song was released on Saturday because it marked the two years anniversary since Tommy passed. In a press release, Lovato said that all the proceeds from the song will go to the Voices Project founded by Ryan Hampton. Check out their full statement on the new track below and hear it for yourself up top.
“Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man. I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction. This disease is extremely cunning and powerful… I’m beyond grateful and proud to announce all net proceeds of this song will be going to the Voices Project founded by Ryan Hampton. If you know anyone who is struggling please call 1-800-662-HELP.”