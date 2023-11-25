Taylor Swift brought The Eras Tour to Sao Paulo, Brazil tonight, where she had a whole new set of surprise songs in store. Although some fans had suspected she would be announcing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) because of Black Friday, it seems we will all have to wait a while longer.

Swift did, however, treat the audience to a performance of one of her recent 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault songs. As the first of the surprise set, she debuted “Now That We Don’t Talk” — which has been a favorite among fans, given it doesn’t hold back on roasting a certain rumored ex.

“I’ve never performed this one live before,” she said. “Let’s see how I do with it.”

Primeira música surpresa do primeiro show de Taylor Swift em SP: "Now That We Don't Talk". #SaoPauloTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/C4ZlldaRHI — PAN (@forumpandlr) November 25, 2023

The second of Swift’s surprise section found her taking to the piano for a gentle and emotional take of her 2010 Speak Now song, “Innocent.” It was also extra special because she hadn’t played the song live since that year’s Video Music Awards.

📹 | Taylor Swift singing ‘Innocent’ tonight on the piano #SaoPauloTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/hxjGgxNic6 — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) November 25, 2023

In the clips from the show, the crowd can be heard singing loudly along to all the words of both tracks.

Swift is set to play two more nights in Sao Paulo this weekend.

Check out Taylor Swift’s “Now That We Don’t Talk” and “Innocent” performances above.