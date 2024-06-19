A new documentary tracking the rise and fall of music mogul Lou Pearlman will stream on Netflix this summer. In Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, viewers will learn how Pearlman formed some of the biggest boy bands of the ’90s, including Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and O-Town. The documentary will also explore allegations against Pearlman, who, in his lifetime, was accused and charged with racketeering, money laundering, and ponzi schemes.

“Lou Pearlman changed music culture forever,” reads a description of the documentary on Netflix’s publication, Tudum. “The architect of an extraordinary era of pop, he launched the careers of The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, O-Town and so many more. But he also carried a dark secret. With never-before-seen archive and unique access highlighting the artists’ epic rise to global stardom, this series uncovers Pearlman’s web of lies, revealing the harsh realities of fame, power, exploitation and greed.”

Dirty Pop is directed by David Terry Fine, known for his work on documentaries like Can You Read My Lips? and Salaam Dunk. The title alludes to the 2001 song “Pop” by *NSYNC.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam will stream on Netflix beginning July 24, which, coincidentally is the 23rd anniversary of *NSYNC’s Celebrity album.