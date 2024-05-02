Britney Spears is setting the record straight. Earlier today (May 2), TMZ reported that Spears had gotten into an altercation with her boyfriend Paul Soliz at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood this past Wednesday.

Authorities had reportedly received a call that Spears was causing a disturbance among the hotel staff and guests, however, when they arrived to the scene, cops reportedly found no such disturbance. Spears and Soliz were said to have returned to their room, where they allegedly got into an argument that turned physical.

Spears has since taken to Instagram, where she denied getting into said rumored altercation. She said that paramedics had shown up to her hotel room after she sustained an injury.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!,” Spears said in a post. “I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, l’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!! need a new toothbrush right now PS … I need an espresso !!! PSS …Not sure why I feel the need to share this…I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so l’m b*tchy… sh*t!!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completly harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace.”

Earlier this week, Spears settled her conservatorship with her father, Jamie. Her divorce from Sam Asghari was also finalized.