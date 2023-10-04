Back in June, fans noticed that Gomez appeared to unfollow “ Dance The Night ” hitmaker Dua Lipa . Soon after, rumors began to swirl that the two were feuding.

Selena Gomez is clearing the air and she’s letting fans know that she has nothing but love for one of her fellow pop stars.

Do Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa have beef?

In an interview with Fast Company, in which Gomez breaks down her makeup company Rare Beauty, as well as her relationship with the internet and social media, she revealed that her unfollowing of Lipa was simply an accident.

“I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram,” Gomez said. “Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’”

Gomez has long been open about her love-hate relationship with social media, and has used it as a platform to discuss mental health. Elsewhere in the interview, she shared her thoughts on the idea of an offline life.

“All I would say is, ‘Every choice you make is yours. At the end of the day, you have to be proud of it. If it ends up being a mistake, it’s your mistake to learn from. Take a lesson from that. Does it make you feel good? Does it not? Evaluate and get to know yourself as much as you can.’ But I would never say don’t do something, because I don’t live with regrets,” Gomez said.

