Selena Gomez has accomplished a lot in her expansive career. Her hit murder mystery series Only Murders In The Building premiered its third season last month on Hulu, and she also recently dropped a buzzy new single, “Single Soon.” Earlier this year, she released a documentary on Apple TV+ called Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

In the documentary, Gomez opens up about her mental health, her relationship with fame, and living with lupus. Yesterday (September 19), Gomez spoke about the documentary during the Music & Health Conference in Los Angeles (per The Hollywood Reporter). She admitted that she was hesitant to release the documentary, due to its raw, unfiltered nature.

“There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea,” said Gomez. “I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life. I don’t know what I’m doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released…I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted.”

While Gomez said she felt relief watching the documentary, she admitted she probably won’t rewatch it anytime soon.

“I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years,” Gomez said. “It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me.”