Doja Cat has been a staple at awards shows this year after she took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards, the VMAs, and the MTV EMAs to offer renditions of her hit songs. The singer has brought a different energy to each show, and her AMAs performance with Bebe Rexha is no different.

Breaking out her recent track “Baby, I’m Jealous,” Rexha took the mars-like stage first. Doja then joined the singer to bring viewers to outer space as the two passionately delivered their soaring melodies.

Ahead of their AMAs performance, Rexha offered an explanation of the inspiration behind her single. “‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ is a song I wrote about embracing my insecurities,” Rexha said in a statement. “It’s about the way social media has heightened my jealousy which can affect how I feel about myself. We are constantly flooded with the highlights of other people’s lives, and at times I find myself comparing my worth and beauty to others. It’s part of the human process to experience jealousy—ultimately, this is an anthem to embrace those feelings as a form of empowerment.”

Watch clips of their show-stopping performance of “Baby, I’m Jealous” at the AMAs above.

