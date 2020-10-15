After performing as a retro sci-fi queen in her last televised performance, Doja Cat borrowed more inspiration from the past for a Moulin Rouge-inspired burlesque medley of her hits “Juicy” and “Say So” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Doja Cat has had an eventful 2020. After her disco-scented “Say So” became a TikTok smash early this year, her and Nicki Minaj’s fans teamed up to take the glittery single to the top of the Hot 100 with some risque encouragement from Doja herself. Unfortunately for her, she may have overplayed her hand, leading some of her jilted-feeling fans to dig up a questionable old song and accuse her of participating in racist chat rooms.

She bounced back with a string of features that helped her find her footing, only to find herself sick with COVID-19 and being pit against Nas after he name-checked her on his new album. When she shrugged off the rumors and speculation, she again lived up to her name by landing on her feet with a big performance at the VMAs, where she also won Best New Artist, despite floating around the music industry since 2016. Time will tell whether she’ll use up all nine of her lives, but with her third album complete and covering all the bases, she’s certainly in position to keep giving her haters bad luck.

Watch Doja Cat’s performance above.