While fans continue to wait for her upcoming third album, Doja Cat is making the wait a bit easier for fans as she returns with another guest feature for them to enjoy. This time around it comes alongside Bebe Rexha for their new collaboration, “Baby I’m Jealous.” The single is quite the groovy number with Bebe admitting to the things that make her jealous in a relationship, including Instagram likes, the physical features of other women, and more. Sliding through with a strong verse of her own, Doja Cat plays the woman Bebe is probably jealous of and tells her that it’s not her fault Bebe’s man has his eyes on her. Doja concludes her verse with a somewhat of comforting note, rapping, “But he ain’t even worth none of your time / It’s such a drag / I’m not being spiteful, but he’s trash.”

The new single arrives after Doja delivered an update on her upcoming third album during an interview with Fat Joe. “It’s all ready,” Doja said. “I hate that I’m holding onto it right now… Every time I go on Twitter or go on Instagram, I see everyone saying, ‘Put it out.’ You have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on. So, to just drop everything tomorrow — yeah, I’d love for you to hear it, but you can’t just be doing stuff like that. It’s not the same that it used to be.”

While the continued wait might be bothersome to her fans, she did confirm the wait would be worth it. “They are gonna get an album that I 100 percent am ready to drop and am overly excited to put that out.”

You can listen to “Baby I’m Jealous” in the video above.

