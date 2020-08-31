Doja Cat gave an intergalactic performance of her hits “Say So” and “Like That” at the 2020 MTV VMAs, donning a constume that evoked a scaly space alien and surrounding herself with masked dancers. As her stage transformed from an alien landscape to a spacebound dance platform, she and her dancers performed exuberant choreography, taking advantage of an offscreen live band’s breakdowns to maximize the scintillating dance floor’s effect.

Doja Cat’s experienced a rollercoaster of a 2020, with some wild highs and lows. She racked up her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 after adding Nicki Minaj to the remix of her TikTok hit “Say So,” but was criticized by fans online just weeks later after she was accused of participating in racist chat rooms when some fans were angered by her confession that she had no intention of “showing her boobs” for hitting No. 1 as she previously promised.

Although she apologized repeatedly for the misunderstanding — and for the controversial song that also surfaced in the wake of the chat room scandal — she quickly got back on track with the videos for her Hot Pink single “Like That,” her feature on The Weeknd’s After Hours deluxe edition remix of “In Your Eyes,” and City Girls’ City On Lock single “P*ssy Talk.”

Unfortunately, she also tested positive for coronavirus after making light of the pandemic earlier in the year and became the center of a debate about Blackness when Nas mentioned her in his King’s Disease lead single “Ultra Black.” However, in typical Doja Cat fashion, she laughed off these setbacks and got right back to work with a new single (again going viral on TikTok) and her VMA performance.

Watch Doja Cat’s VMAs performance of “Say So” and “Like That” above.