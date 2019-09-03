All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

Pop music saw big releases and iconic collaborations this week. Lana Del Rey debuted her highly anticipated album, Norman F*cking Rockwell! Charli XCX continues to prove she’s here to stay with “Warm,” a collaboration with indie rock sisters HAIM. Post Malone surprised us with a departure from his signature sound with the thumping single, “Circles.” And Bebe Rexha copes with the wisdom that comes with getting older on “Not 20 Anymore.”

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Listen up.

Tove Lo — “Jacques” Feat Jax Jones

Tove Lo has been gearing up for the release of her album, Sunshine Kitty, and “Jacques” is her latest flirty single. The versed Swedish pop star called upon UK producer/DJ Jax Jones to lend a pulsating club-like beat. If “Jacques” is any indication, Sunshine Kitty will be Tove Lo’s most energetic project yet.

Lana Del Rey — “Next Best American Record”

Lana Del Rey’s Norman F*cking Rockwell! is finally here, and the internet isn’t over it. The album is filled with instant classics, but “Next Best American Record” stands out the most. The song slowly builds behind Lana’s familiarly wistful voice. Snare drums softly crash in the background like waves until the full rhythm section arises in the chorus. After a soft bridge, the chorus feels colossal. “Next Best American Record” stays true to Lana Del Rey’s trademark of sad love songs, and Lana Del Rey manages to paint a bittersweet landscape through her music in this song.