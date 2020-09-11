Doja Cat Will ‘Never’ Beef With Nas: ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t’

For the past month, Doja Cat and Nas have been embroiled in a bit of drama. It appeared that Nas dissed the fellow rapper on “Ultra Black,” but the issue seemed to resolve itself quickly. Doja didn’t get too heated over the situation, and Nas later said he didn’t actually intend to say anything negative about Doja. If Nas had tried to escalate the situation, though, Doja says she would not have participated, because she loves Nas too much.

She spoke with Fat Joe in a recent interview, and he asked her how that situation arose. She responded with uncertainty before noting that she was just excited that one of her favorite rappers noticed him and declaring that she has no interested in feuding with him:

“I don’t know! I’m just glad he’s still putting out music, ’cause I love him. I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I’m like, ‘Damn,’ but also, ‘Damn!’ I f*cking love Nas, thank f*cking God he noticed me. I love Nas. So, I don’t give a sh*t. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care. If I love you, I love you. I made jokes about it, but other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas. He might want to beef with me, but you’re not gonna see me beef with Nas. You won’t see me respond.”

Watch the interview clip below.