Although plenty of videos have been made to accompany Doja Cat’s TikTok-famous track, “Streets,” her official video for the trending song dropped just a few days ago. Taking a page out of her fans’ book, the rising rap star does the #SillhouetteChallenge herself in the official video, bringing her signature sensuality to the dark track.

Now, she’s doubling down on the song again by giving fans a completely new version, letting the UK duo Disclosure of Howard and Guy Lawrence try their hand at a glitchy remix. It’s different enough from the original to sound like a totally new song, and leans into house and itchy beats instead of the initial version’s bass-heavy moodiness. It would be difficult to pull of a silhouette challenge to this new upbeat version, but then again, if anyone could, it would be kids on TikTok. Frankly, the remix sounds a little dated and reminiscent of a few years ago when Disclosure’s popularity was at its peak, the more bleak nature of the original fits with a country suffering through a pandemic and terrible economic repercussions.

“Streets” is actually off Doja’s 2019 album, Hot Pink, and she’s since been readying a brand new record, Planet Her, slated to drop sometime later this year. Oh, and it has a SZA feature, so get ready. For now, check out the new remix above.