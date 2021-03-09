Doja Cat may have released her showstopping album Hot Pink back in 2019, but thanks to TikTok, much of the LP’s songs have seen an uptick in popularity. Her track “Say So” even soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with help from TikTok users and a verse from Nicki Minaj. Now that “Streets” has also resurfaced on the charts in recent weeks, Doja Cat is now offering fans a video alongside the revitalized track.

The increased attention to “Streets” is in part due to the popular “Silhouette Challenge” on TikTok, which is also how she opens her sultry video. Featuring an audio mashup of Paul Anka’s 1959 “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” and “Streets,” the challenge sees users quickly changing from their bedtime clothes to posing pin-up style behind a deep red filter.

While Doja Cat is revisiting some of her Hot Pink tracks, the singer has been busy working on a handful of projects, including drumming up excitement for her next release, Planet Her. Most recently, Doja Cat teamed up with Saweetie for their buoyant collaboration “Best Friend.” She also appeared alongside Megan Thee Stallion on a sultry remix to Ariana Grande’s “34+35.”

Watch Doja Cat’s “Streets” video above.

Hot Pink is out now via RCA. Get it here.

