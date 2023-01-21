Dolly Parton is on fire this year! The country legend dropped a new song today, “Gonna Be You,” that also features Brandi Carlisle, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and Gloria Estefan. Recorded for the soundtrack of the upcoming flick, 80 For Brady, the uplifting anthem serves as a sweet ode to friendship.

“I’m sticking with you because I know there’s no one else,” Parton opens the song. “Who knows me better / Holds me together / And everybody else will turn their back on me.”

The music video includes footage from the movie, which stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, as well as Parton and the other performers rocking Patriots jerseys. “It’s gonna be you / Who comes to the rescue anytime that I’m drownin’,” they all sing together in the chorus.

Plus, there’s even some shots of Tom Brady himself, as the film’s plot centers around friends going to support the football star.

Diane Warren, who originally wrote the song, opened up in a statement (via NME) about the recruitment process for the track.

“Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?” Warren shared. “Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!”

Watch the new video for Dolly Parton’s “Gonna Be You” above.