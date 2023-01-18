Dolly Parton previously revealed that her next album, Rock Star, will include covers of Led Zeppelin, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Journey, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more legendary acts. Now, the country star has also shared some of the names that are joining her on the record.

During a recent appearance on The View, Parton shared that Pink and Brandi Carlile will be helping her tackle The Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction” — and there’s even more superstar surprises in store.

“But we got great artists like Paul McCartney is singing with me, and we got Stevie Nicks — we just finished our song last night — we got John Fogerty, and we’ve got Steve Perry and Steven Tyler,” Parton said. “I’m even gonna have Cher on. I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together, but that’s gonna be a big thrill I think.”

She felt inspired to do a full rock album after her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, which she felt like she had to earn.

“I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me,” she continued. “I’m doing my best to get [Mick Jagger] on, but I did his song anyway.”

This Friday, Parton is also appearing on a Diane Warren-written new song, “Gonna Be You,” alongside Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and more.

Watch Parton discuss her new album, Rock Star, on The View above.