Finally, it’s the Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Tom Brady (?) road trip comedy you’ve been waiting for.

80 for Brady follows four friends, played by the quartet of actresses/living legends, who “[live] life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.” That would be the Super Bowl where the Atlanta Falcons were up — repeat after me — 28-3 over the Brady-led New England Patriots… only to lose 34-28 in overtime in one of the most stunning comebacks in NFL history. The Falcons still haven’t recovered. As for Brady, he’s in Tampa Bay playing for the Buccaneers and, well, things have been better for him. He just got divorced from his supermodel wife and he’s being sued in a crypto lawsuit, but hey, at least he got to hang out with Jane Fonda!

Also, Sally Field eats wings with Guy Fieri.

Move over, Barbie. We have a new the movie event of 2023. You can watch the trailer above.

80 for Brady, which features cameos from Brady’s former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman, and also Sara Gilbert, Harry Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffa and Matt Lauria, comes out February 3, 2023.