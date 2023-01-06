If there’s one thing that remains true about country music icon Dolly Parton, she never passes up on an opportunity to make music. As a result, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame songwriter has been tapped to sing on the theme song for the upcoming film, 80 To Brady. Based on Parton’s track record of turning out soundtrack bangers (see 1980’s “9 To 5“), expectations have been set high.

The song titled “Gonna Be You” was written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren and will feature an all-star list of vocal cameos similar to the film. Parton will be joined by Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and Belinda Carlisle.

Warren told Rolling Stone about the inspiration behind the film’s feature track, “I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title, I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?”

Despite her impressive resume, Warren was taken when the ladies agreed to be a part of the song, stating, “Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!”

Although the film has been scheduled to hit theaters on February 3, we’re unsure when “Gonna Be You” will be available for streaming.

Watch the full trailer for 80 For Brady below.