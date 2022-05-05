Dolly Parton 2022 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Dolly Parton Isn’t Sure If She’ll Go To Her Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

It was announced yesterday that Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame after she initially rejected the nomination before later changing her mind. After the news broke, Parton offered a statement in which she noted she was “honored and humbled” by being voted into the Hall Of Fame.

Now, she has spoken more about it in a new Billboard interview and during the conversation, she revealed she’s not sure if she’s going to attend the induction ceremony.

When asked if she would, she responded, “I don’t know. If I do, I’m going to sing the hardest style rock ‘n’ roll song I could ever muster up just to show that I can do it.” She added, “I don’t know what I’ll do. […] But I’ll do something to make it fun and to be forgiven for my mistake. To earn my title.”

She also declared that some day, she will make a rock album, saying, “I had actually thought about that before I even got nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I’ve always wanted to do a great rock album, and I’m going to do that. I don’t know when, but I will do one.”

Check out the interview here.

