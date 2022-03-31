Dove Cameron recently released the best single of her career so far, and it looks like the multi-hyphenate artist is just getting started. Since “Boyfriend” dropped back in February, the song is already rising on the Billboard chart — currently sitting at the No. 42 spot after six weeks on the chart — and has stirred up a lot of excitement in fans due to the song’s queer themes and clever setup. “I could be a better boyfriend than him,” Dove sings, before delivering that amazing kicker: “Plus all my clothes will fit.”

Though Dove is well-known for her film roles in movies like The Descendants and The Powerpuff Girls TV series, she’s still finding her footing in the music industry. The success of “Boyfriend” is likely going to change all that, though, and now she’s been teasing a video to accompany the song, which will likely help catapult the song even further into the mainstream. Earlier today, Dove shared a snippet from the visual on her Twitter, and let fans know the full video will drop at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST tomorrow. From the look of the clip, it’s going to be as dark and sexy as the song is, so buckle up.