Ever since DaBaby’s fall from grace began this weekend, Dua Lipa fans have tried to forget that he featured on the hit remix of Future Nostalgia highlight “Levitating.” One person even swapped out DaBaby with Megan Thee Stallion to make their own unofficial “fix.” Now, it looks like music curators are responding to the DaBaby situation by opting for the solo album version of “Levitating” instead of the DaBaby remix: Pop Crave reports that the DaBaby version of the song has been removed from multiple Apple Music playlists, as well as Dua Lipa’s Essentials playlist, on which has been replaced by the solo version.

Dua Lipa's "Levitating” remix with DaBaby has been removed from multiple Apple Music playlists. It was also removed from Dua Lipa’s Essentials playlist, where it has been replaced by the solo version. pic.twitter.com/OjGXXzxtEJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2021

Additionally, US Radio Updater notes that some radio stations are now opting to play the solo version of the song over the DaBaby remix. Some listeners have also noticed that they’re now hearing the solo version on the radio instead of the remix. As US Radio Updater notes, though, the solo version was already being played by adult contemporary programmers, while pop and rhythmic stations tended to play the remix.

“Levitating” by @DUALIPA ft. @DaBabyDaBaby was not pulled from US Pop Radio stations. Some stations are switching to playing the solo version by their choice. If it was pulled, Warner Records would’ve asked all radio blocks to pull it from their stations (iHeart & Cumulus). — US Radio Updater (@USRadioUpdater) July 29, 2021

In an Uber and the radio definitely snatched DaBaby ass off of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” lol. — Cosmo (@Kid_Cosmo) July 28, 2021

Listening to Dua Lipa's Levitating on the radio just now. DaBaby's part is out. Gone. Homophobia is a cancer, sometimes it has to be surgically removed. — Sydney Marie slowly connecting dots…… (@SydneyMarie_13K) July 28, 2021

As of right now, “Levitating” still remains on airplay charts & recurrent charts. The only radio formats the DaBaby remix was pushed to were Pop & Rhythmic. The solo version was already being spun by Hot AC & AC programmers. — US Radio Updater (@USRadioUpdater) July 29, 2021

Lipa previously said of the DaBaby situation, “I’m surprised and horrified. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 percent with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

