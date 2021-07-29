Getty Image
Pop

The DaBaby Remix Of Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Is Starting To Get Phased Out Of Playlists And Radio

Ever since DaBaby’s fall from grace began this weekend, Dua Lipa fans have tried to forget that he featured on the hit remix of Future Nostalgia highlight “Levitating.” One person even swapped out DaBaby with Megan Thee Stallion to make their own unofficial “fix.” Now, it looks like music curators are responding to the DaBaby situation by opting for the solo album version of “Levitating” instead of the DaBaby remix: Pop Crave reports that the DaBaby version of the song has been removed from multiple Apple Music playlists, as well as Dua Lipa’s Essentials playlist, on which has been replaced by the solo version.

Additionally, US Radio Updater notes that some radio stations are now opting to play the solo version of the song over the DaBaby remix. Some listeners have also noticed that they’re now hearing the solo version on the radio instead of the remix. As US Radio Updater notes, though, the solo version was already being played by adult contemporary programmers, while pop and rhythmic stations tended to play the remix.

Lipa previously said of the DaBaby situation, “I’m surprised and horrified. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 percent with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

