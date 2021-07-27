This weekend at Rolling Loud, DaBaby made some questionable comments from the festival stage that reeked of homophobia. After fans on the internet began to react to his stigma of HIV/AIDS, the rapper went on an Instagram stories tirade, doubling down on his strangely ignorant stance. Fans were irritated with his messiness, and immediately dubbed in a Megan Thee Stallion verse on his hit remix of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” replacing DaBaby as quickly as they could.

Now, Dua Lipa herself has weighed in on the situation, letting her fans know that she’s personally “surprised and horrified” by the rappers comments. “I’m surprised and horrified,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories today. “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 percent with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Listen, since there’s already been not one but two remixes of “Levitating” — the now defunct one with DaBaby, and the Club Future Nostalgia version with Madonna and Missy Elliott — it’s time to make a third. Give the fans what they want, replace DaBaby with a verse from Megan on a brand new version. And then all the proceeds to go the ACLU to help combat ignorance on the subject. It’s a perfect plan.