Due to the fact that DaBaby keeps engaging in strange behavior like spouting off homophobic nonsense, and collaborating with Tory Lanez, the rapper who is trying to gaslight Megan Thee Stallion about their violent altercation that led to her getting shot last year, fans are quickly turning on the North Carolina breakout star. They’re turning so fast, in fact, that a new mashup replaces him on the remix of Dua Lipa’s hit single “Levitating” with a verse from Megan instead.

Since Dua and Megan themselves let us know they can’t wait to collaborate, fans took matters into their own hands and forced the issue. Some internet geniuses slapped Megan’s verse from her Phony PPL collaboration, “Fkn Around,” into the breaks where DaBaby’s verse formerly existed. They even went so far as to graft clips of Megan in the “Fkn Around” video into the “Levitating” visuals. When I tell you that the next generation has me in awe at least once a week! Check out the new fan-made clip, along with the original remix version below, so you can see how seamless the new version is. Above, I’ve also included the original Phony PPL song, because it’s also incredible and underrated. The internet, man, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.