Dua Lipa recently appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, where she dished a bit more about what fans can expect from her upcoming third album. While she hasn’t revealed the title, she did drop the lead single, “Houdini,” a few months back — and is continuing to build anticipation. Here’s everything we know so far.

Is Dua Lipa Releasing A New Album In 2024? Dua Lipa will likely be dropping her new album sometime in 2024. “This record feels a bit more raw,” she told the publication. “I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.” When Will Dua Lipa’s New Album Come Out? There is no exact release date for Dua Lipa’s new album yet.

Does Dua Lipa’s New Album Have A Tracklist? Dua Lipa’s new album does not have a tracklist yet. Did Dua Lipa Release A Single For Her New Album? Lipa released the single “Houdini” from her new album back in November, along with a music video for it.

Will Dua Lipa’s New Album Have Features? Right now, it’s unclear if her album will have any features. However, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, she did discuss some people she made the album with — even if they’re not full features. “With this new record, I made it with my friends Kevin Parker [of Tame Impala], Tobias Jesso Jr., Danny Harle, and Caroline Ailin, and it was kind of made like a band,” Lipa said. What Is The Album Cover For Dua Lipa’s New Album? The album cover has yet to be released.