Dua Lipa, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, and more are among the musical presenters who will be appearing at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The event will be held and air this Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Other musicians on the lineup include Jared Leto and Hailee Steinfeld. Lipa is one of the nominees for Best Original Song, for her work on “Dance The Night” from the Barbie movie soundtrack. (Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” are also included.)

Rounding out the category are Bruce Springsteen’s “Addicted To Romance” from She Came To Me, Jack Black’s “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Lenny Kravitz’s “Road To Freedom” from Rustin.

Batiste will be presenting tied to his recent documentary, American Symphony, and Hailee Steinfeld appeared in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Finally, although she isn’t a presenter, Taylor Swift is also up for a nomination with her Eras Tour movie included in the Cinematic And Box Office Achievement category.

Some other presenters will include Amanda Seyfried, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Will Ferrell, and more.

For more information about the 2024 Golden Globes, visit here.

