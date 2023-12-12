Every talk show has a marquee segment, the one that manages to wrangle big guests for moments that often go viral. For Late Night With Seth Meyers, that has become the segments where Meyers goes day drinking with a celebrity guest. For the latest installment that aired last night (December 11), Dua Lipa joined in on the fun.

At one point during the proceedings, Seth and Dua went back and forth asking each other tough-to-answer questions, which they didn’t have to answer if they opted to instead take a shot. Seth asked Dua who the most famous person is who has slid into her DM’s, and she went straight for the drink.

Then, she came back by asking Meyers who is least-favorite talk show host is out of the ones he co-hosted the Strike Force Five podcast with: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, or John Oliver. After a smidge of hesitation, Meyers looked down the barrel of the camera and declared, “I don’t think the British should be allowed to have American talk shows. We fought the Revolutionary War. […] John Oliver: Go back home.”

Of course, this was all in good fun, especially since the show then contrasted Meyers’ statements by promoting joint stand-up comedy performances Meyers and Oliver will be performing together in 2024.

There was tons of fun beyond that, so check out the video above.

