It’s about to be a big night for Dua Lipa. This past week, Lipa dropped her third studio album, Radical Optimism. Tonight (May 4), the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning pop hitmaker is not only performing on the show, but also hosting the show. This is her first time pulling double duty on SNL, and by her opening monologue, it’s safe to say the “Training Season” singer has this in the bag.

During her opening monologue, Lipa explained the meaning of “radical optimism,” noting her ability to find the bright side in any situaion. She then called upon the audience to share problems they have.

One audience member, played by Mikey Day, shared that he accidentally called his wife “mom” in the middle of sex.

“On the bright side, you’ll have plenty of time to spend with your mom.”

Another audience member, played by Bowen Yang, revealed that he’s going to have to cut back on one of his vices.

“Yesterday I went to the doctor, and she said — yes, my doctor is a woman — that b*tch said I need to stop drinking,” he said.

Lipa offered a practical solution

“On the bright side, there’s always poppers!,” she said.

You can see Lipa’s opening monologue above.

Radical Optimism is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.