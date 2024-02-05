Dua Lipa 2024 Grammys
Getty Image
Pop

Dua Lipa Premiered Her New Single ‘Training Season’ And Performed A Medley Of Her Hits At The 2024 Grammys

Dua Lipa turned the stage out tonight at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Tonight (February 4), Lipa was nominated for two awards — Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song Of The Year — for her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, “Dance The Night.” Tonight, she teased her new era with the live premiere of her new single, “Training Season.”

Dressed in leather, Lipa was joined by a fabulous group of sensual male dancers, leaving little to the imagination with their tight outfits. She then made a smooth transition with the previously released single, “Houdini,” which is said to be the lead to her new album

Lipa is gearing up for the release of her third studio album later this year, for which she collaborated with producer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lipa shared that the album will have a mouse psychedelic-pop sound, moving away from the disco influence of her critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Future Nostalgia

“This record feels a bit more raw,” she said. “I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

You can watch a clip of the performance above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×