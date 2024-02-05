Dua Lipa turned the stage out tonight at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Tonight (February 4), Lipa was nominated for two awards — Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song Of The Year — for her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, “Dance The Night.” Tonight, she teased her new era with the live premiere of her new single, “Training Season.”

Dressed in leather, Lipa was joined by a fabulous group of sensual male dancers, leaving little to the imagination with their tight outfits. She then made a smooth transition with the previously released single, “Houdini,” which is said to be the lead to her new album

Lipa is gearing up for the release of her third studio album later this year, for which she collaborated with producer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lipa shared that the album will have a mouse psychedelic-pop sound, moving away from the disco influence of her critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Future Nostalgia

“This record feels a bit more raw,” she said. “I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

Dua Lipa opens the 66th Annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/7OflMoXw0c — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

You can watch a clip of the performance above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.