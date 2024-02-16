It’s time for the ultimate test, as pop sensation Dua Lipa has declared an end to “Training Season.” Tonight (February 15), Lipa is laying down the law with her new single and video, “Training Season,” letting the men vying for her attention know that she’s not going to train them on how to treat her right.

Written by Lipa, along with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, “Training Season” is a bouncy bop, which marks an early contender for the ladies anthem of summer 2024. Yes, it may be too early to call, but as history has shown, Lipa’s songs can stand the test of time.

“I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw,” said Lipa in a statement. “The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Lipa is seen in a cafe. And while many men attempt to woo her, she is unfazed by all of them, finding more comfort in her own company.

“Training Season” marks the second single from Lipa’s upcoming third studio album, which is due for release later this year.

You can see the video for “Training Season” above.

