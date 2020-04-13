The coronavirus pandemic has pushed people across the globe to remain in quarantine and halted every scheduled concert tour and festival. Canceled tours have put a strain on musicians who have recently released new music, but the quarantine has given many an opportunity to devote time to work on new material. Charli XCX is using the time to create an entire, collaborative album from scratch. Fellow-UK pop star Dua Lipa is following suit. Though the singer just released her sophomore LP, Lipa says she is could soon start plotting her next era.

Lipa released the album Future Nostalgia last month. The singer had planned an extensive tour to promote the record as well as several summer festival appearances. But since the quarantine has put her summer tour plans on hold, the singer is itching to get back into the studio. In a recent interview with Will Manning on the UK radio show Official Big Top 40 Sunday, Lipa said she expects to begin working on her Future Nostalgia follow-up “sooner rather than later.”

Lipa told Manning that although her next album isn’t yet in the planning stages, she hopes to get back into the studio soon. “Obviously, I was meant to go on tour in April, which got postponed,” Lipa said in the interview. “So, I probably will start thinking about my new album sooner rather than later. Just because I’ll probably have a bit of time to maybe go to the studio at some point and, kind of, get back in. But, we’ll see.”

The singer also outlined her recent album’s goal: “At the end of the day, I do just want to make my fans proud. I want to make sure I give you good and fun music and something that really represents who I am.”

